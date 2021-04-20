Police use drone to create awareness of curfew rules

Madurai

Ahead of night curfew starting on Tuesday night, Madurai city police started awareness programmes among the city residents on following the curfew rules to avoid COVID-19 viral infection.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Town), A. Surakumaran, distributed masks to people and advised them not to leave their houses without a mask.

The city police also used a drone with public address facility to spell out the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The people were told that they should use mask and maintain social distancing to protect themselves from the viral infection. They were told to avoid crowded places.

The police also sought cooperation from the people to maintain night curfew and Sunday total lockdown.

“We told the people that all these measures were only to help the people. The drone will also be used to monitor any stealthy crowding in narrow lanes and bylanes during the curfew and lockdown,” the Assistant Commissioner said.