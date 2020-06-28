Police torture suspected in auto driver’s death

28 June 2020 20:33 IST

It has come close on the heels of Sattankulam incident

Death of an autorickshaw driver, Kathiresan, 25, from Veerakeralampudur near here, in Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday triggered tension as it is alleged that he had died due to police torture.

A Sub-Inspector from Veerakeralampudur police station in Tenkasi district had picked up the driver for an inquiry into a property dispute complaint lodged by one Kathiresan. The victim’s father Navaneethakrishnan said he was beaten up and suffered bleeding injuries.

On June 10, when Kathiresan complained of uneasiness and vomited blood, his family members took him to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital where he died on Saturday night.

Advertising

Advertising

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Tirunelveli district secretary K.G. Baskaran told reporters at the hospital that it had happened even before the furore over the alleged custodial death of a father and son in Sattankulam had died down. The State government should direct the Tenkasi police to register a murder case against the Sub-Inspector and constable and arrest them, and give compensation to the victim’s family.

The father of the victim has sent petitions to the Chief Minister’s cell and Tenkasi Superintendent of Police seeking registration of murder case against the police and render justice, an advocate said.