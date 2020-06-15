Police told to investigate domestic violence case

Hearing the plea of a 24-year-old woman from Theni district that she was subjected to domestic violence, the Judicial Magistrate of Uthamapalayam has directed the police to register a case, investigate the same and file a report.

Pursuant to the order, the All Women Police Station of Uthamapalayam registered a First Information Report against her husband and his family members under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Dowry Prohibition Act.

The woman had alleged that her 32-year-old husband had been harassing her, demanding more dowry. In her petition, she complained that at the time of their marriage, cash and jewellery to the tune of ₹5 lakh were given as dowry. However, her husband and his family members were demanding more money from her parents, she said.

The woman also alleged that their one-and-a-half-year old son was also being harassed by them.

She alleged that she and her son were kept in separate rooms and were not allowed to interact with each other.