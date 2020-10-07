Police to visit petitioner’s place

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar has instructed his subordinates including the Deputy Superintendents of Police to visit the petitioner’s place, instead of asking them to come to the police station for questioning, so that the Investigating Officer can better understand the nature of complaint and take appropriate and immediate action.

In the 56 police stations across the district, the aggrieved public used to submit around 80 petitions every day seeking redressal for their grievances, mostly land disputes or conflicts over using the ommon path. In the normal procedure, the petitioner and the opponent would be asked to come to the police station at a particular time for inquiry by the Inspector or Sub-Inspector of Police concerned. In most of the cases, the petitioners and the opponents would come to the police station along with their advocates.

“The visit of police to the place where the dissent is brewing will discourage both sides from escalating the issue to the next serious level,” Mr. Jayakumar said.