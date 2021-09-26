Police to take custody of five accused

26 September 2021 19:52 IST

DINDIGUL

Thadicombu police have planned to take the five accused, who had surrendered before a Tiruchi court in the Nirmala Devi murder case, into custody for interrogation. Following the beheading of the woman on September 22, the police formed five special teams.

The assailants had abandoned the severed head in front of the residence of the slain leader of Devendrakula Vellalar Kootamaippu Pasupathi Pandian, situated some three kilometres away from Chettinaickenpatti, the scene of crime.

The five persons who surrendered were Ramesh Kumar, Sangili Karuppan, Tamil Selvan, Alex Pandi and Muthumani.

Farmer murdered; two held

A farmer Vellai (65) of Pallathukadu near Natham in Dindigul district was murdered allegedly by his relative on Sunday. Police said Vellai had a property dispute with Rasu, 50. When they were engaged in a discussion, Rasu’s son Arjunan took out a weapon and stabbed Vellai, killing him on the spot. The police arrested Arjunan, 36, and Arumugam, 32.

The body was sent to Natham Government Hospital for post-mortem. Rasu, who suffered injuries, was admitted to hospital. Natham police have registered a case. ASP Arun Kabilan inspected the scene of crime.

Woman, daughter and son found dead

A 35-year-old woman, her 15-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter were found dead in their house at Kariambatti near Nilakottai in Dindigul district on Sunday. Police said Chandrabose (40) was selling vegetables on a cart at Kariambatti. He lived with his wife Murugeswari, son Santhosh and daughter Soundarya. The children were studying Class X and Class VII respectively.

After Chandrabose had gone out to sell vegetables, his son was spotted in front of the house. However, around noon, the three were found hanging in the house. Nilakottai Inspector Guru Venkatraj visited the spot.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.