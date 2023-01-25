Police to maintain exclusive history-sheeters’ list for drug traffickers

January 25, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

After freezing bank accounts and attaching the properties drug traffickers, their family members and close relatives, the Tamil Nadu Police have started preparing separate list of history-sheeters involved in narcotic substances trade to further tighten their action against them.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting here on Wednesday evening, ADGP (Prohibition Enforcement Wing) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said the war against the drug traffickers was intensified by their freezing bank accounts and attaching the properties drug traffickers, family members and their close relatives across the State after this initiative was introduced as per Criminal Procedure Code by Inspector General of Police, South Zone Asra Garg.

While 28 tonnes of ganja was seized across Tamil Nadu during 2022, ₹ 18-crore worth ganja peddlers’ properties were attached in the State. Of this, ₹ 16-crore worth properties were attached in the South Zone alone.

As suggested by the IG in the review meeting, a separate list of history-sheeters involved in drug trade would be prepared to crush them completely, Mr. Mahesh Kumar said.

In Tirunelveli Range, 1,208 kg of ganja has been seized in 2022 and 1,324 persons were arrested, following the registration of 784 cases. Subsequently, 579 bank accounts of the drug peddlers and their families were frozen. While 199 of them were detained under the Goondas Act, surety bonds had been obtained from 344 persons upon being enlarged on bail. Since 8 of them breached the surety bond conditions, they were detained again.

He said the intensified police operation against the drug peddlers had almost destroyed the source within Tamil Nadu forcing the traffickers to look for new sources in other States. Hence, the inter-State trains were being monitored closely by deploying dedicated teams, besides forming special teams to act in coordination from the police forces of neighbouring States.

“Anyone having a nefarious nexus with any drug peddler or any specific group of other States would be severely dealt with,” Mr. Mahesh replied.

He said the seized narcotic substances, which were being stored safely in the ‘malkana’, were being destroyed after getting due permission from courts.

Besides Mr. Asra Garg, DIG, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City S. Rajendran, SPs P. Saravanan of Tirunelveli, L. Balaji Saravanan of Thoothukudi, Hari Kiran Prasad of Kanniyakumari, E.T. Samson of Tenkasi, Deputy Commissioners of Police of Tirunelveli City V.R. Srinivasan, Saravanakumar and G.S. Anita, were present.