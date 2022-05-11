Police to continue seizure of properties of ganja peddlers

Asra Garg, right, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, and R. Ponni, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Madurai Range, addressing the media in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Police in southern districts will continue to seize properties of accused involved in ganja peddling and that of their close relatives, Inspector General of Police (South Zone), Asra Garg has said.

For the first time, the State police have used the provisions under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for seizure of movable and immovable properties and freezing of bank accounts worth over ₹2.50 crore in three ganja cases reported in Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts.

"The action by the police in April has been confirmed by the Competent Authority under the NDPS Act on Tuesday," Mr. Garg told reporters here on Wednesday.

The police had done laborious work in documenting the properties of the accused, their close relatives and accomplices. Besides, they took the help of officials from the Revenue, Public Works and Income Tax Departments during the process of seizing properties and freezing of bank accounts.

The work was personally supervised by senior police officials like Deputy Inspector Generals of Police and Superintendents of Police. The teams went into minute details with regard to the properties to verify whether the proceeds of the sale of ganja had been used in buying those properties.

"We have ensured that no property that has been bought through legitimate source of income is seized. Now that the competent authority has confirmed our action, the accused and the relatives cannot sell these properties and also cannot use the money in the frozen bank accounts," he said.

In one of the accounts of the accused, the police froze ₹10 lakh, Mr Garg said.

The IG hoped that the action would create fear among the ganja peddlers and their relatives. The social stigma involving the financial investigation by the police would be an effective deterrent of ganja peddling. Simultaneously, the police were also taking action against retail sellers of ganja.

In the last few days, at least 10 shops that were found selling ganja were closed down with the help of officials from the Food Safety Department in Thoothukudi and Dindigul districts," the IG said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai) R. Ponni said that all efforts were being taken to file charge sheet in the cases within 60 days for expeditious trial.