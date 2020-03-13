Police to avoid using breath analysers following COVID-19 scare

Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham distributing road safety equipment in Madurai on Friday.

13 March 2020 20:34 IST

Instead they will refer drunk drivers to hospital

Madurai

Following COVID-19 scare, Madurai City Traffic police have been asked to not use breath analysers to check whether any vehicle user is drunk in order to safeguard the police personnel from a potential threat of getting infected, Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham has said.

Speaking to the media after distributing ₹ 14 lakh worth torch lights, beacon lights, portable public address systems to the police personnel here on Friday, Mr. Devasirvatham said that instructions had already been issued to the traffic police against using the device as a precautionary measure.

Advertising

Advertising

The traffic police have been using the device to detect whether a motorist is drunk. The suspected vehicle rider/driver is asked to blow air into a pipe with his/her mouth and the device indicate the level of alcohol in the blood.

If the blood alcohol content is 30 mg per 100 ml of blood, the road user would be charged of drunk driving or riding.

“The reading of the device is legally permitted evidence in the court. However, following the Commissioner’s directive, all the 18 breath analysers have been withdrawn from the police teams. Hereafter, suspected drivers would be taken to government hospitals for medical test to detect whether they were drunk,” a traffic police officer said.

The lights and mega phone procured under Road Safety Funds were distributed to various police stations. “We have got another ₹ 48 lakh Road Safety Funds with which we are planning to provide signals and for other purposes,” Mr. Davidson said.

The city police have got 12 new SUVs, two buses, one tempo van and 23 motorbikes.

All Women Delta team

The Commissioner said that a special all-women Delta team would be soon formed to deal with women-related issues on the roads.

“This team would visit bus stops and other crowded places and take up eve-teasing and other women-related problems,” he added.

With regard to antisocial activities, Mr. Davidson said that over 1,600 persons were bound under Sections 109 and 110 of Code of Criminal Procedure seeking security for good behaviour.

“This is an effective legal provision to keep people with criminal background under check. Eight such persons, who violated the bond condition, were jailed,” he said.

Deputy Commissioners of Police, E. Karthik (Law and Order) and S. Bhaskaran (Headquarters), were present.