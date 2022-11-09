Police to auction 565 vehicles on November 15

Virudhunagar

A total of 565 vehicles including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, which were seized by the police and were not claimed by the owners, would be auctioned on November 15 at the Armed Reserve Police Grounds here.

Those interested in the auction can approach the District Crime Record Bureau office at the District Police Office. They need to pay a deposit of Rs. 1000 and get a receipt for registration. Besides, they need to submit a copy of Aadhar card or family card by 11 a.m. on Sunday. Only those registered would be allowed to participate in the auction. If they do not get an vehicle in the auction, the deposit would be returned.

The highest bidder would get the vehicles and the amount along with tax should be paid in cash on the same day. The vehicles should be taken “as it is and where it is” condition.