Police to act against erring bus drivers

Move to halt buses that flout road safety rules

TIRUNELVELI

With the private and the government buses blatantly continue to flout road safety rules and halt these passenger vehicles right on the highway even at unscheduled stops situated on the stretches being used every day by the top officials, the police are planning to crack whip against the erring bus drivers to ensure the safety of every road user.

Drivers of almost all private and the TNSTC buses flout the road safety rules in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai at will even as the police are witnessing it. The private bus drivers manoeuvre the buses at high speed, park them right on the busy roads to drop or take passengers, and stop them at unscheduled stops suddenly ignoring the following vehicles’ safety etc. If someone asks them to follow the rules, the unruly drivers would just threaten and abuse him.

Even though police have been posted at Vannarpet Traffic Island beneath the bridge, the government and the private bus drivers park the vehicles to take and drop the passengers at the spots where they are not supposed to do so. Even though this violation causes serious traffic jam in the busy morning and the evening, the police hesitate to take stringent action on the spot to regulate the traffic to bring back orderliness.

“Violation of traffic rules has become an order of the day at Vannarpet traffic island. And, traffic violation will be in the worst shape in the morning and in the evening, thanks to the audacity drivers of the government and the private buses. They will listen to neither the police nor the law-abiding public, who are in fact abused verbally. Someone should teach these people fitting lesson to ensure rule of law on the roads,” says the manager of a restaurant at this busy spot.

Another spot that witnesses violations throughout the day is the bus stop on the southern side of the flower market near Palayamkottai Gandhi Market, where the bus drivers would halt vehicle at least for five minutes blocking the 20-feet-wide stretch in the guise of taking the passengers. Most of the bus drivers can be seen leisurely talking on their mobile phones while stopping the buses at this stop, showing scant respect for other road-users.

“Since the Gandhi Market traders are going to move to the temporary shops to be created on the adjacent Jawahar Ground as the age-old market is to be reconstructed, the crowd visiting these temporary shops will naturally overflow onto the nearby roads. In that scenario, this will be the worst traffic congested spot of the city for the next two years (until the construction of the market is completed),” said Murugan, a trader having his shop near this bus stop.

Commissioner of Police N.K. Senthamarai Kannan said he would shortly have a meeting with the transport corporation officials and the owners of private buses to tell them in unequivocal terms that their drivers should scrupulously follow the road safety rules.

“Else, the erring bus drivers and their bosses will be taken to task,” said the Police Commissioner, who is visiting the spots surprisingly where the bus drivers cause traffic snarls.