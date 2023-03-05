ADVERTISEMENT

Police tighten security in Tirunelveli, Nagercoil ahead of CM’s visit

March 05, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Srikrishna L 2193

Ahead of the two-day visit of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on March 6 and 7, the district administration has said that the public could not fly drones or other flying objects without police permission.

The Chief Minister, who is scheduled to proceed to Nagercoil by road from Madurai, will be passing through Tirunelveli on the evening of March 6. Police have made elaborate security arrangements. As a part of the measures, public shall not fly drones in any part of the district without police permission. a press release said.

Mr. Stalin will reach Nagercoil on Monday night and participate in functions on Tuesday. Later, he will travel by road to Thoothukudi and leave for Chennai by a scheduled flight, officials said.

The Chief Minister arrived in Madurai on Sunday morning and presided over review meetings at the Collectorate and also inaugurated the Keeladi museum.

