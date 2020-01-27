Police thwart suicide bid by usury victims at Tirunelveli Collectorate

TIRUNELVELI

The alert police and the fire and rescue services personnel stationed on the Collectorate premises thwarted suicide bid by two women, who, both usury victims, attempted to immolate themselves after pouring kerosene on them on Monday.

When the people started entering the Collectorate with petitions, two women standing near the District Development Council Hall, where the weekly grievance day meeting would usually be held, poured kerosene on them and tried to light the matches. However, the police and the fire and rescue services personnel, who would be stationed there on Mondays to thwart suicide attempts, acted swiftly to thwart their self-immolation bid.

Police, who picked up M. Krishnaveni, 31, and her co-sister P. Bama, 29, of Chidambarapuram near Kalakkad in the district for interrogation, said the women had borrowed ₹ 2.40 lakh from two women from the same area for a business venture. Though they reportedly had repaid ₹ 7 lakh towards principal and the interest, the usurers were threatening them to settle the loan they had availed.

“We’ve repaid over ₹ 7 lakh for the ₹ 2.40 lakh we’d borrowed. When the moneylenders started threatening us, we filed complaints with the Kalakkad Police Station. Since the police did not take any action against the usurers, we decided to end our life on the Collectorate premises,” Krishnaveni said.

Even as the police were taking the women to their vehicle after pouring water on them, District Revenue Officer B. Muthuramalingam, who was on his way to the grievance redressal meet, inquired about the women.

As Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish also came down from her chamber to walk towards the District Development Council Hall for the meeting, she inquired about their grievances and advised them not to take extreme steps to end their life.

She also assured them that the police concerned would conduct an impartial investigation on their earlier petitions to render them justice.

Since the visitors are thoroughly frisked by the police at the main entrance of the Collectorate after a usury victim set afire his wife and two children before killing himself in a similar fashion on the Collectorate premises in October 2017, the women had sneaked into the Collectorate through a small opening made to facilitate ongoing construction activities.

Even as the ruckus caused by the sisters was subsiding, Chitrai from Alangulam, who had also come along with his son to submit a petition, fell down suddenly on the ground saying that she had chewed and eaten the seeds of a poisonous plant grown on the Collectorate premises as an ornamental plant for its beautiful flowers. He was rushed to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital immediately in an ambulance.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.