ADVERTISEMENT

Police team camping in Kerala to nab escaped undertrial

April 26, 2024 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A police special team is camping in Kerala to nab an undertrial, who escaped from hospital even as he was undergoing treatment. Police said M. Manikandan, 19, of Sriramapuram near Panagudi in Tirunelveli district, who had been arrested in a case, had been lodged in Palayamkottai Central Prison. As he had health issues, he was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital from where he escaped on Wednesday night. Based on a complaint from Panagudi police station head constables Diraviakumar and Ilaiyaraja, the High Ground Police registered case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US