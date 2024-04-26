Police team camping in Kerala to nab escaped undertrial

April 26, 2024 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A police special team is camping in Kerala to nab an undertrial, who escaped from hospital even as he was undergoing treatment. Police said M. Manikandan, 19, of Sriramapuram near Panagudi in Tirunelveli district, who had been arrested in a case, had been lodged in Palayamkottai Central Prison. As he had health issues, he was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital from where he escaped on Wednesday night. Based on a complaint from Panagudi police station head constables Diraviakumar and Ilaiyaraja, the High Ground Police registered case.