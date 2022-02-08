Police take out flag marches

Madurai city police took out flag marches in various parts of the city on Tuesday ahead of the ubran local bodies polls to be held on February 19..

Deuty Commissioner of Police (South), P.Thangadurai, led the flag march held under Teppakulam police station limits.

Senior police officials, including Assistant Commissioners of Police and Inspectors of Police, took part in the procession that wound through the main thoroughfares and arterial roads in the city.

Police personnel from the respective ranges participated in the procession in big numbers.

A senior police officer said that the flag march was conducted to instill a sense of confidence among the voters to cast their votes without any fear or hesitancy.