Police strength to be beefed up to enforce night curfew

Cargo vehicles will be allowed for loading and unloading

Madurai

City police will deploy additional police force to implement night curfew from Tuesday.

Though all kinds of passenger vehicle movement will be curtailed, except for those who get special permission, cargo vehicles will be allowed throughout the night as movement of essential commodities is permitted. “We will post additional police personnel in all important junctions and all officers will be on duty till 10 p.m. to prevent gathering of people for any social activity,” said Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha.

Stating that already most of the shops were closed by 9.30 p.m., he said police personnel would go around the city to ensure that all shops and commercial establishments were closed by 9.30 p.m. “We have asked our staff to be polite and not rude with the people and advise them to go home by 10 p.m.,” he added.

Those seen moving in vehicles after 10 p.m. would be questioned and allowed only if they had any emergency need. Taxis and autorickshaws would be allowed to drop passengers who alight at bus stands and railway stations at their homes.

Since Madurai City has a ban on entry of trucks in the daytime, all cargo vehicles would be allowed during night. The shopkeepers have been advised to do loading and unloading activities in the night hours. However, they would be advised not to roam around unnecessarily, a police officer of Madurai City Traffic said.

However, on Sundays, when total lockdown would be in force, some of the bridges would be blocked to discourage people from roaming around unnessasarily, Mr. Sinha said.

Mask rule compliance has improved vastly in the city after the police started to impose fine of ₹200 since April 8. “The city police alone are booking around 2,000 cases a day,” he said.