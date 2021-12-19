Madurai

Police sports meet begins

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha playing badminton at the inaugural of a three-day sports meet in Madurai on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Tamil Nadu State Police second inter-zonal Judo Cluster and Badminton Championship began here on Sunday.

The three-day sports meet was declared open by Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha. As many as 120 police officials and personnel from across the State are participating in the meet. They will take part in judo, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, fencing, pencak silat and badminton events.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sinha said that the event would serve as a big stressbuster for the participants, even for those who would not emerge victorious.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai range) N. Kamini and Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran spoke. Deputy Commissioners of Police Stalin (Headquarters) and S. Arumugasamy (Traffic) and vice-president of Tamil Nadu Olympic Association Solai Raja were present.

Police officials and personnel from four zones - Chennai City, Armed Reserve and Commando Force are taking part in the meet.


