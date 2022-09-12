Police solve woman’s murder case in Tirupathur; two held, property recovered

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested and 60 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹ 2 lakh in cash were recovered in connection with a murder case reported in Tirupathur police station limits here on Monday.

A woman identified as Ranjitham (50) of Kanba Nagar was found dead with cut marks on the wrist and ankle on September 7. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the woman was a headmistress in the Thenmapattu government high school. As she had the school keys and when she did not turn up and her mobile phone was switched off, the neighbours were alerted.

Initially, the scene of crime gave an impression that it was a murder for gain as the valuables were missing. Special teams led by DSP R Athmanathan conducted inquiries on a few suspects.

A police officer, who was part of the probe, said that Ranjitham’s brother Pandivel Murugan was working abroad. His wife Nadiya (32) and her three children stayed in Nedumaram, near here. During the investigation, the police came to know that the relationship between Nadiya and Ranjitham was not cordial.

It was said that whenever Nadiya wanted money, she had to ask Ranjitham as Pandivel Murugan was sending money to his sister’s bank account. Also, Nadiya had allegedly developed an illicit relationship with a man identified as Surya. When Ranjitham came to know about this, Nadiya decided to eliminate her sister-in-law and reportedly used Surya for the crime.

After police picked up Surya, based on his confession, the crime unravelled. He had gained entry into Ranjitham’s house through the rear side and waited patiently for her to use the restroom. As Ranjitham opened the rear door, Surya, who was hiding, assaulted her. After he had taken the valuables - 60 sovereigns of gold jewels and ₹ 2.20 lakh in cash and was about to escape, he saw that Ranjitham was mumbling. To ensure that she was dead, he cut her wrist and ankle.

The police arrested both the accused.