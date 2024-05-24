ADVERTISEMENT

Police slap fine on three TNSTC drivers for traffic rule violations

Published - May 24, 2024 07:15 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Drivers of three Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses were fined by the police at Valliyoor on Friday for traffic rule violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem started after a police constable, who boarded a Nagercoil to Thoothukudi TNSTC bus at Nanguneri court stop a couple of days ago, refused to buy ticket saying that he was on duty. After the argument that broke out between the conductor of the bus and the police constable went viral on social media, a departmental inquiry was initiated against the police constable, who was identified as Arumuga Pandi working in Chennai.

Meanwhile, a lot of social media posts in support of the police constable and against him were shared to further complicate the issue. The TNSTC management made it clear that the policemen carrying warrants alone were entitled to free travel and others should buy tickets

Against this backdrop, three TNSTC bus drivers manoeuvring the buses from Tirunelveli to Nagercoil were fined in Valliyoor on Friday by the traffic police for traffic rule violations, including not fastening the seatbelt.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When another police team was conducting a vehicle check at Nambiyanvilai near Valliyoor, TNSTC bus driver Indiran of Agastheeswaram near Kanniyakumari was stopped even as he was going to the Valliyoor depot on his bike. Since he was not wearing the helmet, he was fined.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US