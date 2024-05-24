Police slap fine on three TNSTC drivers for traffic rule violations

Drivers of three Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses were fined by the police at Valliyoor on Friday for traffic rule violations.

The problem started after a police constable, who boarded a Nagercoil to Thoothukudi TNSTC bus at Nanguneri court stop a couple of days ago, refused to buy ticket saying that he was on duty. After the argument that broke out between the conductor of the bus and the police constable went viral on social media, a departmental inquiry was initiated against the police constable, who was identified as Arumuga Pandi working in Chennai.

Meanwhile, a lot of social media posts in support of the police constable and against him were shared to further complicate the issue. The TNSTC management made it clear that the policemen carrying warrants alone were entitled to free travel and others should buy tickets

Against this backdrop, three TNSTC bus drivers manoeuvring the buses from Tirunelveli to Nagercoil were fined in Valliyoor on Friday by the traffic police for traffic rule violations, including not fastening the seatbelt.

When another police team was conducting a vehicle check at Nambiyanvilai near Valliyoor, TNSTC bus driver Indiran of Agastheeswaram near Kanniyakumari was stopped even as he was going to the Valliyoor depot on his bike. Since he was not wearing the helmet, he was fined.