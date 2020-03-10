Police should work with a service mind: CoP

With traders coming forward to help the police in creating infrastructure, police personnel should reciprocate the gesture by discharging their duties with a service mind and resolve the problems of residents, said Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham.

Inaugurating a canteen, a shelter for visitors and another for police personnel on the City Police Office premises here on Monday, he said the facilities were part of a series of police welfare activities. These facilities had come up in a better way thanks to generous sponsorship from traders.

The vacant space on the CPO premises that was in a shabby condition had been put to good use with the construction of the new facilities which would benefit people coming to give complaints.

Police officials would visit the members of the public at the shelter instead of making them wait for hours together outside their chambers. “As the officials arrive at the CPO, they can meet the people with grievances on the ground floor and dispose of their petitions in the morning itself. This will spare the people of an endless wait at the CPO,” he said.

The canteen would sell beverages, snacks and food at a nominal price. With lot of devotees coming to the Mariamman Temple at Armed Reserve Ground, the city police with the help of sponsors was constructing toilets for men and women, he said.

The ADGP also thanked the city traders for donating ₹50 lakh for providing closed circuit television camera network in important junctions and roads under eight police station limits. Deputy Commissioners of Police E. Karthik (Law and Order), K. Palanikumar (Crime), K. Sugumaran (Traffic) and M. Baskaran (Headquarters), office-bearers of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry S. Rethinavelu and N. Jagadeesan were present.