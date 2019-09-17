Police should act tough against those who whip up caste frenzy

The armed gang grew impatient as neither of the targets for which they were waiting for a couple of hours at a vantage point on the outskirts of Naanalkaadu, a small hamlet near Vallanaadu in Thoothukudi district, turned up.

While one of them in the gang wanted to leave the spot, a few others wanted to find a ‘new target’.

And it was this that led to the brutal murder of Esakki Pandi, an innocent broiler unit owner from Naanalkaadu.

This murder triggered extreme tension in the areas bordering Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts as the gang belonged to a different community.

Even as villagers of Naanalkaadu and the residents of surrounding villages were gearing-up for agitations and refusing to accept the body kept in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital mortuary with 34 cut injuries, a senior police officer belonging to Esakki Pandi’s community was roped in to pacify the agitated crowd.

Though they received the body after accepting the police officer’s appeasing words, places around Vallanaadu are still on the boil, which may spiral of control any time now.

When an old man and his grandson were murdered a few months ago at nearby Pakkapatti by a few youth belonging to another community, the ‘double murder’ had immediate retaliation near VOC Grounds in Palayamkottai where a watchman was murdered.

The police then said the watchman who was sheltering the assailants of the old man and his grandson became the target of the opponents.

Now, the police claim that Esakki Pandi was murdered as he was clandestinely supporting those who killed the watchman.

However, Naanalkaadu villagers are not prepared to buy this theory. “Esakki Pandi was an innocent, who did not even figure in a bickering.

Since an innocent man has been murdered, restoring peace in this region will be a challenge to the police,” said a villager, who did not want to be identified.

Contract killers

The police, during its investigation of Esakki Pandi’s murder, have found that the armed gang was actually waiting for either one ‘Paayaasam’ from Vallanaadu area or his close relative, who had to attend a function at Naanalkaadu.

As they did not turn-up Esakki Pandi became their target.

“After murdering the old man and his grandson, the assailants went to Thatchanallur in Tirunelveli, where they were sheltered for a while by three notorious elements who send contract killers across Tamil Nadu. Though a pre-dawn raid was conducted in their hideouts in Thatchanallur a few days after this double murder, they could not be nabbed while their supporters with lethal weapons were held. This time also, the murderers had camped at Thatchanallur before leaving for some other places. We’re tracking them,” said a police officer privy to the investigation. So far, three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Esakki Pandi.

On the other hand, Ashok Raj, an innocent activist of Democratic Youth Front of India, was murdered by youth belonging to a different caste for a measly reason.

Later, the assailants were guarded for a while by a goon from Thoothukudi district, which is an ‘open secret’.

However, those who love peace in this region that witnessed bloody caste clashes in the past say that the police should mercilessly crush the notorious elements recruiting young contract killers and nurturing them in the guise of caste.

“By employing unemployed youth for their nefarious activities that fetch them several lakhs of rupees, these men are sowing animosity among different castes for the past several years through murders with caste overtones. Though the police know it very well, no credible action has been taken against them so far to clip their wings. If the law-enforcers still turn a blind eye, this region will certainly witness a bloodshed again,” warned a retired professor associated with Left organisations.