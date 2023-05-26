Police should act on request for permission for ‘Aadal Paadal’ events within seven days: HC

May 26, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MADURAI

Hearing close to 100 public interest litigation petitions on a single day seeking permission for ‘Aadal Paadal’ events, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued a series of directions.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and P.T. Asha observed that the petitions had been filed as ‘Public Interest Litigation’ petitions. “We are at a loss to understand how the conduct of a dance programme in a temple in a small village would partake the character of public interest,” the judges observed.

The judges said failure to grant permission (not even a refusal) to conduct a cultural event did not constitute a violation of a fundamental right as guaranteed under the Constitution.

The court took note of the fact that the Director General of Police had issued two circulars in 2018 and 2019 laying conditions to be imposed for permission for Aadal Paadal event. But, the authorities were not acting accordingly, the court said.

The judges observed, “The authorities, who are vested with the administrative duty of permitting or not granting permission for the conduct of such programmes in a public arena, are time and again abdicating their responsibility, as a result of which such representations are now being converted into writ petitions and this court, exercising constitutional jurisdiction, is made to exercise the function which is with the Police Department, thereby lowering the dignity of this constitutional office.”

The court, in order to give a quietus to such issues, issued a set of directions. If the authorities did not take steps either to grant or reject permission on the seventh day from the date of receiving the representation for the conduct of the event, there should be a deemed permission on the eighth day.

The court said the organisers, who should be the responsible members of the festival committee, should ensure that only cultural programmes having some relevance to the temple or the festival were conducted and there should not be any obscene display or dance.

The programme should not extend beyond 10 p.m.. No women participating in the cultural programme would be depicted or portrayed in an obscene or undignified manner. The accompanying music should be in sync with the precincts of the temple and double-meaning songs should not be played.

There should be no supply of alcohol or any intoxicating material in and around the venue. In case of violation of any conditions, it was open to the authorities to initiate action as required under law and the organisers or committee members should be held responsible, the court observed.

