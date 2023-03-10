ADVERTISEMENT

Police seize shark fins, parts of rays, that were to be smuggled from Thoothukudi to Sri Lanka

March 10, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Q-Branch police made the seizure at a beach in Thoothukudi on Thursday night

The Hindu Bureau

Police found the marine products packed into bags in a jeep on the beach | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Q-Branch police in Thoothukudi seized processed parts of marine rays and sharks, worth ₹60 lakh, even as these products were about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka, on Thursday night.

Sources in the Q-Branch said their team, led by Inspector Vijaya Anita, was patrolling along the East Coast Road and nearby beaches on Thursday night. When they went to the Akkarai Beach near Vembar, they found a jeep parked at a secluded spot, and checked the vehicle. They found shark fins and parts of marine rays, all processed, and packed in 11 bags.

The police team seized the products and also arrested the jeep driver, K. Syed Shahul Hameed, 34, of Vedhaalai in Ramanathapuram district. He told the police that the fish parts were about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka by boat.

Later, the Q-Branch police handed over Syed Shahul Hameed and the seized marine products to Customs Department officials for further investigation.

