Sivaganga district police have seized 11 ‘bombs’ from the house of one of the accused, Singamuthu, arrested in the murder of financier, Manikandan, on Deepavali day.

The police team had taken Singamuthu to the scene of murder in Keezhakulam for interrogation. Later, they took him to his house for a search where they found chemicals used in crackers being put in 11 balls made of paper.

The police have booked him under the Explosives Act.