Police seize can of petrol from woman at Collectorate

An alert police thwarted an attempt by a woman, a usury victim, who had brought petrol in a plastic container to immolate herself and her four sons at the Collectorate here on Monday.

The weekly grievance redress meeting was under way on Monday when the woman with her four boys arrived at the Collectorate to submit her petition. When the police did the mandatory checking of visitors’ belongings to to avert self-immolation or poisoning by the aggrieved, the police found a plastic can with petrol in her bag and seized it.

The woman, V. Fioni, 36, of Idinthakarai under Koodankulam police station limits, told the police that her husband Valan had borrowed money from a few moneylenders and went abroad for a job. “Though he was promised a salary of ₹50,000, he was paid less and he could send home only ₹15,000 a month to run the family and repay the loans. To make things worse, my husband suffered fracture in the leg at the workplace and he is recuperating now. While we can repay only the interest, we cannot repay the principal and the usurers are threatening us to settle the loan after selling our house. Hence, we decided to commit suicide on the Collectorate premises,” she said, following which she was taken to submit her petition.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.