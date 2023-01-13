Police seize 870 kg of banned tobacco; two held

January 13, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Two persons were held on charges of possessing 870 kg of banned tobacco goods near Sirunaikanpatti near Ambathurai in the wee hours on Friday.

Police gave the names of the accused A. Abbas, 29, of Dindigul and A. Mathialagan, 33, of Tiruvannamalai.

The duo were caught red-handed when a special team upon receiving a tip-off intercepted the van they were travelling in at around 1 a.m.

Police seized 870 kg of banned tobacco goods and the van with a Karnataka registered number plate.

The accused have been arrested and Ambathurai police have registered a case.