Police seize 81 kg of ganja; arrest six

Ramanathapuram

Stepping up vigil against smuggling of drugs and other narcotics to Sri Lanka via the sea route from Rameswaram island, the district police have seized 81 kg of ganja after intercepting a car and arresting six people in Rameswaram.

Acting on a tip off, two special teams, led by Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar, in a late-night operation on Tuesday, seized the contraband when the accused were transporting it to the seashore to be smuggled to Sri Lanka.

The SP said the accused planned to smuggle the ganja to the island nation in exchange for gold biscuits or some other substances. The modus operandi was that the accused, after setting out to the high seas, would inform their counterparts, giving details of their location with GPS marks, police said. Smugglers from Sri Lanka would reach the point and receive the contraband while handing over gold biscuits or some other contraband in ex-change of the drugs, police said.

Police said the seized ganja was packed in 39 bundles, each weighing two kg and more, police said. Preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused had procured the drugs from Andhra Pradesh. Police identified the accused as D. Raja, Nagaraj and four others. The special teams launched a hunt for Selvakumar, the main accused, who escaped, police said.