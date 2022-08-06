Madurai

Police seize 480 kg of banned tobacco products, two held

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL August 06, 2022 17:12 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 17:12 IST

Sanarpatti police seized 480 kg of banned tobacco products and arrested two persons at Kosavapatti near Dindigul in the wee hours on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as S. Manikandan, 42, of R.M. Colony in Dindigul and V. Sathya, 35, of Marapatti near Eriyodu.

Upon receiving a tip-off, a special team led by Sub Inspector Sheik Dawood were engaged in a vehicle interception near Kosavapatti in Sanarpatti near Dindigul. It was when the team seized 480 kg of banned tobacco products being smuggled in a car, which was also seized.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the banned goods were being transported from Bangalore to Dindigul.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, said the police.

