Madurai

Police seize 4,500 kg of banned tobacco products in Madurai

Police officials inspecting the banned tobacco products seized from two trucks in Madurai   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

The Madurai City Police have seized around 4,500 kg of banned tobacco products from two trucks here, in the early hours of Saturday.

Based on an alert that banned tobacco products were illegally stocked at a particular spot, the Delta team of the Madurai City Commissioner of Police, raided the spot and found bags of the contraband.

Based on a confession from an individual at the premises, the police then raided two truck sheds in Thilagarthidal and Vilakkuthoon, Deputy Commissioner of Police, R. Shiva Prasad, said.

Stating that the trucks had several bags of banned tobacco products, he said the total haul was around 4,500 kg, worth several lakhs of rupees. “Preliminary investigations have revealed that the tobacco products had been brought from Bengaluru and packed in white bags in the guise of sarees and spices, and brought to Madurai,” he said.

From Madurai, the goods are stealthily taken in smaller cargo vehicles to various districts as far as Kanniyakumari. “We have picked up four suspects in this connection and are interrogating them,” he said, adding that the goods would be handed over to the Food Safety Officer for further action..

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2020 1:47:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/police-seize-4500-kg-of-banned-tobacco-products-in-madurai/article32758616.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story