Police seize 4,500 kg of banned tobacco products in Madurai

The Madurai City Police have seized around 4,500 kg of banned tobacco products from two trucks here, in the early hours of Saturday.

Based on an alert that banned tobacco products were illegally stocked at a particular spot, the Delta team of the Madurai City Commissioner of Police, raided the spot and found bags of the contraband.

Based on a confession from an individual at the premises, the police then raided two truck sheds in Thilagarthidal and Vilakkuthoon, Deputy Commissioner of Police, R. Shiva Prasad, said.

Stating that the trucks had several bags of banned tobacco products, he said the total haul was around 4,500 kg, worth several lakhs of rupees. “Preliminary investigations have revealed that the tobacco products had been brought from Bengaluru and packed in white bags in the guise of sarees and spices, and brought to Madurai,” he said.

From Madurai, the goods are stealthily taken in smaller cargo vehicles to various districts as far as Kanniyakumari. “We have picked up four suspects in this connection and are interrogating them,” he said, adding that the goods would be handed over to the Food Safety Officer for further action..