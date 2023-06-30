ADVERTISEMENT

Police seize 4.2 kg ganja, 3 held in Usilampatti

June 30, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai District Police seized 4.2 kg of ganja and arrested three persons in Keeripatti near Usilampatti on Thursday.

The police identified the accused as E. Selvarani (45), O. Pasupathi (64) and E. Pandeeswaran, all from Keeripatti. Acting on a tip-off, a team of police rounded up the accused who were standing near Vangaru Kovil with a bag, said police.

The police also seized three mobile phones from them. Upon interrogating, the police are on the lookout for Eswaran of East Street in Keeripatti, who is residing in Andhra Pradesh, in this case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US