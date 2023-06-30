Police seize 4.2 kg ganja, 3 held in Usilampatti

June 30, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - Madurai

The Madurai District Police seized 4.2 kg of ganja and arrested three persons in Keeripatti near Usilampatti on Thursday.

The police identified the accused as E. Selvarani (45), O. Pasupathi (64) and E. Pandeeswaran, all from Keeripatti. Acting on a tip-off, a team of police rounded up the accused who were standing near Vangaru Kovil with a bag, said police.

The police also seized three mobile phones from them. Upon interrogating, the police are on the lookout for Eswaran of East Street in Keeripatti, who is residing in Andhra Pradesh, in this case.