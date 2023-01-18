Police seize 1,200 kg of ganja in Theni

January 18, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Theni

Theni district police on Tuesday seized 1,200 kg of ganja that was being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh here on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, few teams of police from Theni, Dindigul and Virudhunagar, monitored vehicle movement.

A team of police intercepted a truck with a load of dry fishes at the Thimmarajanaickanur police checkpost. When the police checked it, they found 1,200 kg of ganja was hidden behind the dry fishes, said Dongare Pravin Umesh, Theni Superintendent of Police.

The police arrested M. Abubakkar Siddique of Ramanathapuram, K. Chinnasamy (32) of Kamuthi and the truck owner, S. Selvaraj of Kamuthi.

They have also booked five other persons, S. Pandi of Thangachchimadam, and four persons from Andhra Pradesh, identified as Rambabu, Chellapandi, Keshawa Rao and Prasad.