Police seek to detain Lankan Tamil under preventive detention

RAMANATHAPURAM

The District Police submitted a report before an Executive Magistrate here, seeking to detain Mohamed Rifas, 38, a Sri Lankan Tamil and one of the accused in the ‘Shahadat (martyrdom) is our goal’ WhatsApp group case, for two years under preventive detention.

Within a month after the accused executed a bond before the Tahsildar, Kilakarai, who is the Executive Magistrate under Section 110 of the Cr.P.C., giving an undertaking for his good behaviour for two years, the police submitted the report to the Tahsildar, seeking his preventive custody on the ground that he had violated the bond.

Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar said the accused had violated the bond as he was subsequently arrested under the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, and the Foreigners Act. He had also concealed his nationality while moving the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, challenging the execution of the bond. This also amounted to violation of the bond, the SP added.

After coming here from Sri Lanka in October 2009, Rifas married a local Tamil woman and had been illegally staying in Kilakarai. In the affidavit filed before the court, he claimed himself to be a resident of Kilakarai, hiding his Sri Lankan nationality, the SP said.

As the Tahsildar declined to pass the remand order on the ground that the arrest under the Foreigners Act would not amount to violating the bond, the SP took up the issue with Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao. The accused, a habitual offender, had also been using illegally obtained ration and Aadhaar cards, the SP said. The accused was presently in judicial remand after his arrest under the Foreigners Act last week.