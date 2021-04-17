Police seek cancellation of anticipatory bail

17 April 2021 21:55 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Saturday ordered notice to Athi Narayanan of AMMK, who contested the assembly elections from Tirumangalam constituency, after the Madurai police sought the cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to him.

Justice G. Chandrasekharan ordered notice to the AMMK candidate and sought a response in the case. The police sought the cancellation of the anticipatory bail that was granted after he had failed to abide by the undertaking he had given to the court.

Athi Narayanan apprehended arrest by the police after he passed certain remarks against the Revenue Minister R.B. Udayakumar. He gave an undertaking that he would not repeat it, following which he was granted anticipatory bail.

However, within days of the undertaking given to the court, Athi Narayanan was said to have again passed certain remarks against the Revenue Minister. The court adjourned the case till April 26.