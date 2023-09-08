Police search for murdered man’s body in well but fish out woman’s body instead

September 08, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

An attempt to execute a non-bailable warrant against a murder case accused revealed that he had been murdered by a gang and his body dumped in a well in Kunnathur under Karuppayoorani police station limits.

More shocking was the further attempt to retrieve the body from the well with water, as the police got a highly-decomposed body of a woman.

The case has further perplexed the police as they are yet to solve both the cases.

It all started with investigation into the missing of the murder case accused. The man had not been seen for the last seven months. Probe revealed that he was murdered and the body dumped into a well.

The police, along with revenue officials, engaged firemen from Tallakulam to retrieve the body on Wednesday. After the first two attempts of deep diving, the firemen fished out two bones. During the third dive, they came up with a sack tied to a boulder from the bed of the well.

When the police opened the sack, they found bones of a woman, aged between 25 and 30, with her dress.

The hands were tied with a rope and the body was bundled in three white sacks. Besides, it was dropped into the water with a huge boulder tied to it to ensure that the body did not come up to the surface.

The police are yet to establish the identity of the murdered woman and the motive of her homicide and the perpetrators of the crime.

Meanwhile, the bones of the woman, along with the other two bones, have been sent for forensic analysis. “We first need to find out whether the two bones belonged to the murdered case accused to further proceed in the first case,” a police officer said.

The police have started to identify the woman through details of woman-missing cases registered in the State.

Karuppayoorani police have registered a new case for murder and destroying the evidence.