Police say New Year celebrations should be wound up by 1 a.m. on January 1 in Virudhunagar district

December 30, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district police have asked revellers to avoid gatherings at public places and on roads for New Year celebrations. In a statement, Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasaperumal said that New Year celebrations would not be allowed in public places after 1 a.m. on Janaury 1. The police have planned bandabust for all places of worship from December 31 evening. Vehicle checking would be carried out at 43 points over and above the 13 check posts in the district. Police would take up patrolling with 69 two-wheelers and 22 four-wheelers for monitoring the crowd. A total of 1,300 police personnel would be deployed across the district. Vehicles would be seized if the riders/drivers are found to be drunk. Similarly, vehicles involved in rash riding/driving and in stunts would be seized. The organisers and participants in New Year celebrations in clubs will have to comply with the instructions issued by the police.