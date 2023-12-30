GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police say New Year celebrations should be wound up by 1 a.m. on January 1 in Virudhunagar district

December 30, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar district police have asked revellers to avoid gatherings at public places and on roads for New Year celebrations. In a statement, Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasaperumal said that New Year celebrations would not be allowed in public places after 1 a.m. on Janaury 1. The police have planned bandabust for all places of worship from December 31 evening. Vehicle checking would be carried out at 43 points over and above the 13 check posts in the district. Police would take up patrolling with 69 two-wheelers and 22 four-wheelers for monitoring the crowd. A total of 1,300 police personnel would be deployed across the district. Vehicles would be seized if the riders/drivers are found to be drunk. Similarly, vehicles involved in rash riding/driving and in stunts would be seized. The organisers and participants in New Year celebrations in clubs will have to comply with the instructions issued by the police.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.