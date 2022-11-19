Police respond to ‘Dial 100’ call, rescue minor girl

November 19, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 28–year-old man was arrested on Saturday on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl in Madurai. According to Tallakulam police, the accused had married a 17-year-old girl on Thursday and had sexually assaulted her. Later the girl dialled ‘100’ helpline after she was locked up inside the house by the accused. The police rescued her in the evening. The police arrested the accused under Sections 5(l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act, Section 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on, said the police.

