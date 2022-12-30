ADVERTISEMENT

Police, resident nab two chain snatchers

December 30, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Dindigul Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran honoured two persons who helped to nab two chain snatchers, here on Friday.

According to a communiqué from the police, the accused were identified as P. Azeem Khan, 23, of Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district and I. Moihdeen, 19, of Ariyamangalam in Tiruchi district.

The motorcycle-borne men snatched a gold chain from Pavithra Selvi, 30, who was walking alone, within Vadamadurai police station limits at 7.40 p.m. on Thursday. The accused then fled the spot on a two-wheeler.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, the duo snatched a gold chain from Geetha Lakshmi, 43, near the All Women’s Police Station within the Dindigul Town North police station limits.

Coincidentally, the Special Intelligence Cell of Dindigul District Police Inspector Jawahar along with Veeramanikandan, a resident of Dindigul, saw the incident and chased the duo on a two-wheeler.

One of the accused, Azeen Khan was nabbed by them near Kumaran Park while the special team of the district police caught Moihdeen near Kodai Road toll gate.

A case has been booked by Dindigul Town North police and the accused were remanded in judicial custody. During investigation, it came to light that there were many cases registered against the men across police stations.

The SP appreciated the good work of Mr. Veeramanikandan and Mr. Jawahar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US