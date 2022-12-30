Police, resident nab two chain snatchers

December 30, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Dindigul Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran honoured two persons who helped to nab two chain snatchers, here on Friday.

According to a communiqué from the police, the accused were identified as P. Azeem Khan, 23, of Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district and I. Moihdeen, 19, of Ariyamangalam in Tiruchi district.

The motorcycle-borne men snatched a gold chain from Pavithra Selvi, 30, who was walking alone, within Vadamadurai police station limits at 7.40 p.m. on Thursday. The accused then fled the spot on a two-wheeler.

Later, the duo snatched a gold chain from Geetha Lakshmi, 43, near the All Women’s Police Station within the Dindigul Town North police station limits.

Coincidentally, the Special Intelligence Cell of Dindigul District Police Inspector Jawahar along with Veeramanikandan, a resident of Dindigul, saw the incident and chased the duo on a two-wheeler.

One of the accused, Azeen Khan was nabbed by them near Kumaran Park while the special team of the district police caught Moihdeen near Kodai Road toll gate.

A case has been booked by Dindigul Town North police and the accused were remanded in judicial custody. During investigation, it came to light that there were many cases registered against the men across police stations.

The SP appreciated the good work of Mr. Veeramanikandan and Mr. Jawahar.