Police rescue abducted rice mill owner in Tenkasi, nab four suspects

Published - November 09, 2024 06:59 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

A rice mill owner, who was allegedly kidnapped by a six-member gang in Tenkasi district, was safely rescued by the police on Saturday.

Four kidnappers were picked up while two others fled the scene, the police said.

Following a complaint, the Kadayam police registered a case of abduction. It is said that Udaykumar of Koviluthoo near Kadayam runs a rice mill. He had procured paddy bags from a person identified as Suryakumar of Cuddalore district last year. After having made some payment, Udaykumar had not settled the balance for long time.

When Suryakumar had repeatedly asked for settling the money due to him was not honoured, he had come to Tenkasi district with four-five accomplices. When they met Udaykumar, a wordy altercation turned into a criminal offence that the gang abducted Udaykumar.

Based on information given by his father, Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan formed a special team. Tracking them, the team secured Udaykumar from them and arrested four accused, whose names were given as Suryakumar, Suresh, Harikrishnan and Pratheepan. Two others were reported absconding.

Within a short span, the victim was safely brought back home. Further investigation was on.

Published - November 09, 2024 06:59 pm IST

