Police recover 104 stolen mobile phones worth ₹18.50 lakh; CEIR portal helps block lost phones swiftly

The Cyber Crime Wing police in Sivaganga district returned 104 mobile phones, which were reported stolen to the owners on Thursday.

A press release stated that the Superintendent of Police Dongre Praveen Umesh had directed the Cyber crime team to register cases.

Based on the complaints, the cyber wing police blocked the IMEI number of the mobile phones through the CEIR portal (Central Equipment Identity Register).

The moment, the IMEI number was blocked, whoever used the phones using another SIM card, the tower location and other details would be made known to the police and the complainant.

The portal, which was launched in September 2023, helps in blocking, tracing and recovering the gadgets swiftly. Later, the complainants can unblock through the CEIR portal, the police said and added that both the police and the complainant would get SMS alerts on the alternative mobile phone registered with the portal, which was designed by the Department of Telecommunications.

Sivaganga district ADSP Namasivayam said that the public can use the portal, which is user friendly and helps in tracking, blocking the lost handset. They can lodge complaint of their lost phone with the nearest police station, the release added.

