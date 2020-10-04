Police reaches out to Kudankulam villagers

Tirunelveli

04 October 2020 20:49 IST

In a move that is expected to bring the public and police closer, the district police won over the hearts of hundreds of families, especially the youth, when Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan gave an assurance in settling the cases registered against them in 2011 during the anti-Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant agitations.

The police had registered 248 cases then and after the State government had agreed to withdraw or close them, 213 were treated as closed. The remaining 35 cases were yet to be closed.

Following petitions submitted to the SP during the grievance meetings, he had proposed to hold a public hearing in the presence of the KKNPP officials and elected representatives.

When the meeting was held on Sunday, the villagers said that many youth in their hamlets who had opportunities to go abroad for work, faced hardships in obtaining NOC from the police as they were told about the cases pending against them since 2011.

While the State government had announced that the cases were closed, the police continued to reject applications which sought issuance of No Objection Certificate for obtaining passport and for other purposes.

Under such circumstances, the SP gave assurance that the police would give NOC to applicants against whom there were no cases. They would not be made to run from pillar to post. He also said that persons intending to go abroad for educational purposes too can get required certificates from the police. However, he categorically stated that the police cannot give any blanket assurance to all. The applications would be considered case by case.

For instance, if the nature of the complaint was serious, in such cases, the police cannot give NOC. The Koodankulam police were also told to be cordial with the applicants and he directed them to use their discretionary powers judiciously and settle issues amicably.

Radhapuram MLA Inbadurai, who was also present, thanked the police and district administration for their efforts in reaching out to the people. He said that the government had ordered for withdrawing the cases after the villagers were given assurance on safety and among other issues.

Some of the youth, who were present at the meeting, said that the police had dragged for months without issuing NOC when they had approached them. “For local jobs, where private entrepreneurs insisted on a certificate from the police, they directed us to go to the SP office for approval from the superiors...It is heartening to have the SP himself present in our village and give an assurance,” they remarked.