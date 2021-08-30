Police quarters inaugurated

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated police quarters constructed at a cost of ₹ 5.64 crore on Bryant Nagar 10th Street in Thoothukudi through videoconference on Monday.

30 August 2021 18:49 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the police quarters constructed at a cost of ₹ 5.64 crore here through videoconference on Monday.

The quarters, built on Bryant Nagar 10th Street, has quarters for 3 Inspectors of Police, 9 Sub-Inspectors and 23 policemen. Though the construction of the quarters was completed in last April itself, its inauguration got delayed due to election model code of conduct. Even though the new government assumed office on May 7, the quarters remained closed as the police topbrass had to wait for the Chief Minister’s appointment. Finally, the quarters was inaugurated by Mr. Stalin on Monday.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar visited the quarters.

In Tirunelveli district, the Chief Minister inaugurated the police quarters constructed near the Manur police station with 52 houses at a cost of ₹ 5.50 crore for Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and constables.

Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan lighted the traditional lamp to mark the formal inauguration of the quarters.