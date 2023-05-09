Police pre-empt two self-immolation bids on Collectorate premises

May 09, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The police deployed on the district Collectorate premises pre-empted two self-immolation bids as they seized kerosene bottles from two aggrieved petitioners, who had come to submit their petitions during the weekly grievances redressal meet on Monday.

When the police checked the bag of Daniel Raj, 60, from Krishnarajapuram, they found a kerosene bottle and seized it. When inquired, Mr. Raj, a manual labourer, told that he had taken ₹1 lakh loan from a moneylender from his area in 2016 after mortgaging his house, worth about ₹20 lakh.

“Even though I am repaying the loan promptly, he is threatening me to pay ₹10 lakh more as interest. When I filed a police complaint, no action was taken. Hence, I decided to end my life on the Collectorate premises,” Mr. Raj said.

After seizing the bottle, Mr. Raj was allowed to submit the petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj.

A kerosene bottle was also seized from M. Anbu, a widow from Singaththaakurichi near Srivaikundam in the district as her husband’s kin refused to share their ancestral property. “Since I’m struggling to even feed my two children, they are refusing to give us the due share in the property. They are issuing death threats to me and my children. The Collector should render us justice,” Ms. Anbu said.

A group of villagers from Naduvaikurichi Salaipudur near Sattankulam, led by State vice-president of Hindu Munnani V.P. Jayakumar, submitted a petition against the move to construct a church near their village. “Since the church is to be built near our village with only Hindus, the move will trigger unwanted law and order issues,” the petitioners said.

President of Karisal Bhoomi Vivasaayigal Sangam submitted a petition seeking the shifting of high tension power cables passing through Ettaiyapuram Mahakavi Bharathi Government Higher Secondary School girls’ hostel. Seeking free house sites, a group of people from Kovilpatti submitted petition.