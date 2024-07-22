Police pick up six Russians near Kudankulam reactor complex

Kudankulam police on Monday picked up for interrogation six Russians who were moving around at the coastal hamlet of Idinthakarai, the epicentre of anti-Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project protests.

Police sources said Idinthakarai fishermen alerted the Kudankulam police after they spotted the ‘foreigners’ moving around along the seashore of their village on Monday.

The Kudankulam police arrived at the spot and took them to the Kudankulam police station for interrogation around 11 a.m.

After checking their travel documents, nationality and other related documents, the police inquired the Russians, including a woman journalist, about their purpose of visit to this area, where 2 X 1,000 MWe nuclear reactors built with Russian assistance are operating even as four more similar units are coming up on the same complex.

The inquiry went on beyond 9 p.m.

