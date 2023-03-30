Police personnel should be polite with petitioners, says Thoothukudi SP

March 30, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan has exhorted his subordinates to behave politely with the public approaching them for finding just solutions for their problems.

Inaugurating a training programme on POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and stress management here on Thursday, Dr. Balaji Saravanan said police personnel should strive hard to render justice to the aggrieved petitioners at the earliest while behaving politely with them. At the same time, the men in uniform should act tough as per law against criminals undermining law and order.

When juvenile offenders are picked up for inquiry and subsequently detained for their involvement in any criminal activity, they should be treated as laid out in the lawbooks, the SP said.

A team of experts trained the police personnel, including officers, on handling POCSO cases and stress management.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, Sathyaraj, and Sub-Inspectors of Police participated in the training programme.