HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police personnel should be polite with petitioners, says Thoothukudi SP

March 30, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan addresses a training programme in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan addresses a training programme in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan has exhorted his subordinates to behave politely with the public approaching them for finding just solutions for their problems.

 Inaugurating a training programme on POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and stress management here on Thursday, Dr. Balaji Saravanan said police personnel should strive hard to render justice to the aggrieved petitioners at the earliest while behaving politely with them. At the same time, the men in uniform should act tough as per law against criminals undermining law and order.

When juvenile offenders are picked up for inquiry and subsequently detained for their involvement in any criminal activity, they should be treated as laid out in the lawbooks, the SP said.

 A team of experts trained the police personnel, including officers, on handling POCSO cases and stress management.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, Sathyaraj, and Sub-Inspectors of Police participated in the training programme.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.