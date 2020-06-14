Police personnel injured at check post

14 June 2020 20:14 IST

MADURAI

Four police personnel were injured when a speeding cargo van hit a series of vehicles during a vehicle check at Soorapatti check post at Kottampatti on Sunday evening.

The police identified the injured as Special Sub-Inspector Kalasekar and constable Alaguraja (both attached to the Traffic Wing, Melur) and Tamil Nadu Special Police constables Eswaran and Silambarasan.

The police said when the police personnel were checking vehicles in view of COVID-19 restrictions on movement of vehicles, a van, carrying fish from Poompuhar to Thiruvanathapuram, hit a series vehicles that were waiting there around 4.30 pm.

After the multiple collisions, a cargo auto in the front hit the police personnel. While the SSI sustained head injuries, Mr. Alaguraja sustained bleeding injuries in a hand. The driver of the cargo van, Sameer of Thiruvananthapuram, suffered a fracture in a leg.

The police said brake failure had led to the accident. Kottampatti police are investigating.