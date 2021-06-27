Police personnel extend a helping hand

Donate ₹14.76 lakh to family of deceased batchmate

Constables of 1999 batch, under the aegis of Uthavum Uravugal, have donated ₹ 14.76 lakh to the family of one of their batchmates, Syed Mohammed, who recently passed away.

The batchmates, who are now Head Constables, handed over cash and receipts of fixed deposits made in the name of Syed Mohammed’s wife and three children on Sunday. Syed Mohammed was attached with Tirunagar police station of Madurai City police.

The batch of 2,817 police personnel have been helping the family of the deceased batchmates for the past few years. “Usually, it will take few months for the family to get pension. In the meantime, the family, that has lost the breadwinner, might be in financial trouble too, in the form of debts. So, we decided to jointly help the families in trouble,” one of the batchmates said.

The batchmates had contributed ₹500 to ₹4,000 each.