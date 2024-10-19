ADVERTISEMENT

Police patrol vehicles fitted with GPS launched in Thoothukudi

Updated - October 19, 2024 06:51 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

DIG of Tirunelveli Range P. Moorthy flags off a GPS-installed police vehicle in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

GPS-installed two-wheelers for police launched in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Flagging off seven 4-wheelers and 11 two-wheelers fitted with GPS (global positioning system), DIG of Police (Tirunelveli Range) P. Moorthy on Saturday said the facility would enable police to swiftly mobilise personnel and move to locations where deployment was required.

The facility would be useful especially during festival times in crowd control management, he added.

Superintendent of Police Albert John said they would also deploy 360 degree CCTV camera positioned on a vehicle, which would be primarily used in patrolling and in capturing images during mass gatherings in the district.

The police control room at the District Police Office would monitor the patrol vehicles through the GPS and move them to locations where the police were required. The visibility of police personnel would have a big impact on crowded junctions.

The GPS facility would be fitted in other vehicles too in a phased manner to ensure optimum use of police personnel in the district. During Deepavali, the GPS-fitted vehicles would manage crowd in an efficient way and regulate public transport and parking in an orderly manner.

The two-wheelers with the facility would also be made use of in locations where the four-wheelers could move freely. Apart from booking cases for various violations, the CCTV camera in the patrol vehicle would be useful in capturing images and act as vital evidence for prosecution, among other things the officers said.

